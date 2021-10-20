RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is now on track to achieve universal broadband access by 2024.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday the state is anticipating more than $2 billion in total broadband funding from a variety of sources to make it happen.
“Broadband is as critical today as electricity was in the last century,” Northam said. “Making sure more Virginians can get access to it has been a priority since I took office, and the pandemic pushed us all to move even faster. Virginia is now on track to achieve universal broadband by 2024, which means more connections, more investments, easier online learning, and expanded telehealth options, especially in rural Virginia.”
The initiative began in 2017 with the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, the state’s broadband program, which funded public-private partnerships to extend broadband service to areas unserved by an internet service provider.
When the most recent application round closed last month, the program received 57 applications from 84 localities, requesting $943 million to connect more than 250,000 Virginia homes and businesses, Northam said in the announcement. These applications leverage $1.15 billion in private and local matching funds. The Department of Housing and Community Development is reviewing applications and expects to award the funds by the end of the year.
Along with private investment and federal broadband grants, the Commonwealth has reduced the digital divide by 65 percent. Plans accelerated further in August, when Northam and the General Assembly allocated $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to broadband, moving the original goal for achieving universal access to 2024.
“Ensuring that rural Virginians have access to broadband is the number one way we can make sure they have equal access to the economic, educational, and health opportunities that broadband provides,” said Broadband Advisory Council Vice-Chair Delegate Roslyn Tyler. “No Virginian should be left behind. Thanks to Governor Northam’s commitment to get universal broadband done, we’re seeing record levels of public and private sector matching funds, and we’ll have this critical infrastructure available to all Virginians more quickly than we imagined.”
Broadband Advisory Council Chair Senator Jennifer Boysko said broadband is a vital resource for all communities.
“Broadband access allows our citizens to connect to their workplaces, schools, and doctors, and broadens their opportunities and choices about where to live and work,” she said. “The Northam administration’s investment in broadband, paired with these matching funds, will get universal broadband access to Virginians in record time.”
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced last week a $1 billion plan to bring broadband to rural areas of West Virginia, also by using a variety of local, state and federal money.
