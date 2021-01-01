BLUEFIELD — State Senator Ben Chafin Jr., a Russell County resident who represented Virginia’s 38th District, has died.
According to news reports, Chafin died from COVID-19 complications. He was 60 years old.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued the following statement:
“With the passing of Senator Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate—and we have all lost a good man.
“I knew Ben as a lawmaker, an attorney, a banker, and a farmer raising beef cattle in Moccasin Valley, working the land just as generations of his family had done before him. He loved the outdoors, and he loved serving people even more. He pushed hard to bring jobs and investment to his district, and I will always be grateful for his courageous vote to expand health care for people who need it.
“Pam and I are praying for Lora and their children, and I have ordered the Virginia state flag to be lowered immediately over the state Capitol in his honor and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment.
“This is sad news to begin a new year with the loss of a kind and gracious man. May we all recommit to taking extra steps to care for one another.”
Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, said in a statement that Chafin “was a great legislator as well as a friend. As a native of Southwest Virginia, he cared deeply for its people and was a tremendous advocate for them in the state Senate. I will miss this good and dedicated public servant. My prayers are with his wife Lora and his family.”
Del. Terry Kilgore said in a tweet that Southwest Virginia has lost a “true leader.”
“I am so sorry to lose my friend Senator Ben Chafin,” he said. “ Ben was a strong advocate for SWVA and a great Virginian. Please join me in lifting up Ben’s family in your prayers.”
