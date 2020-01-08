BLAND, Va. — Virginia State Police continue to follow up on leads related to a shooting on I-77 in Bland County last week that left a Tazewell County man injured.
Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator of the Virginia State Police, said the 40-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot while traveling north on I-77 in the early morning hours of Jan. 3 and is still being treated for those wounds.
The man was driving north on I-77 in a burgundy Toyota Corolla when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside his vehicle near the 63 mile marker in Bland County.
Someone inside the Pontiac van began shooting at the Toyota and struck the driver. The van then continued north on I-77 towards West Virginia, Crouch said.
The Toyota's driver pulled off onto the shoulder and called 911. He continues to be treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident. No charges or arrests have been made at this time.
Investigators are still encouraging anyone with information to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or calling 276-228-3131 or be emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
