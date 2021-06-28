RICHLANDS, Va. — A Richlands teenager is missing and the Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s help.
The VSP has issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of the Richlands Police Department for 15-year-old Lily Elizabeth Payne.
“The missing child is considered to be in danger and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” the VSP said.
Payne is white, 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds with blue eyes and red hair.
She was last seen on June 27 at 11 p.m. on Grayson Avenue in Richlands.
The VSP said no clothing description is available but she is possibly traveling in a 2007 silver Chevy Impala with Virginia tag 6524CJ.
Anyone with any information can call the Richlands Police Department at 276-385-5503 or complete information at twitter.com/VSPalerts.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
