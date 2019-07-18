TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating the distribution of materials in Tazewell County, Va. by a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
“Recently, a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) distributed literature throughout our wonderful county,” according to a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. “This was done as an attempt to recruit new members as well as intimidate or harass citizens of Tazewell County.”
“The incidents we know about have been reported to the Virginia State Police for follow-up investigation. This type of behavior is not something our office will tolerate and if any crimes have occurred resulting from these recent incidents, we will prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement from the Commonwealth Attorney’s office said. “Also, if anyone has been assaulted, threatened, intimidated, harassed or had your property vandalized or destroyed based on your race, religious conviction, color or national origin, please report this to our office immediately. We want all the citizens of Tazewell County to live happily and not in fear, be treated equally and with the utmost respect.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Dennis told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph said his office was looking at possible charges.
“Well, we’re not sure of that yet,” he said. “One issue is if you’re throwing anything in anybody’s yard or property, it’s littering. And if they damage any property while doing it, it’s a destruction of private property charge. An individual’s home was defaced with racial slurs.”
Dennis declined to state the home’s location out of concern for the resident. The Commonwealth’s Office was waiting for a charge to be placed. Dennis said several other jurisdictions in Virginia had seen similar incidents with KKK materials being distributed.
