NARROWS, Va. – An investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash in Giles County in the town of Narrows is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred at 10:05 p.m. on July 24, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. Trooper J. Reynolds is investigating the crash.
A 2020 Harley-Davidson FXS was traveling west on Route 460 (Virginia Ave.) in the town of Narrows. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Route 460 and 3rd Street, it swerved to the left to get around traffic stopped in the westbound lanes and lost control, Geller said Tuesday. The Harley-Davidson rolled onto its side and slid into the side of a town of Narrows Police vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. The 2019 Dodge Charger had its emergency equipment activated at the time it was struck.
The Harley-Davidson's operator, Michael A. Acord, 28, of Rich Creek, Va., was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene, Geller said. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
