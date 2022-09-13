The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Giles County.
The crash occurred Sept. 5 at 12:26 p.m. on Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. The pedestrian died on Sept. 12.
A 2017 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on Route 100 when the vehicle encountered a pedestrian standing in its travel lane. Geller said the Caravan was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian, who was not wearing any reflective clothing.
The pedestrian, William D. Peoples, 60, of Pearisburg, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash Sept. 12, Geller said.
Geller said the driver of the Caravan, Gerald L. Chewning, 80, of Lugoff, S.C., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
No charges have been placed at this time, Geller said.
