GRUNDY VA. — A fatal pedestrian crash in Buchanan County is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
Virginia State Police Senior Trooper J.N. Looney is investigating the crash that occurred May 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lesters Fork Road, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said a 2014 Lincoln sedan was backing out of a driveway in the 4000 block of Lesters Ford Road, when the driver changed course and drove back into the driveway. The Lincoln struck a pedestrian standing on a bridge in the driveway. The impact of the crash knocked the pedestrian off the bridge. Geller said he fell approximately 10 feet into the creek below. The Lincoln ran off the left side of the bridge, overturned and landed in the creek.
Geller said the pedestrian, Buford L. Smith II, 51, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene.
The driver of the Lincoln, a 91-year-old male from Grundy, was flown to a hospital in Kentucky and is still being treated for life-threatening injuries, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation. Geller said charges are pending.
