TAZEWELL — A wreck that resulted in one fatality in Tazewell County on August 9 is still under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
The collision, which was a truck versus motorcycle, resulted in the death of James W. Mitchell, 30, of Bandy, Va, according to Corinne Geller, the Public Relations Director, with the Virginia State Police. Mitchell succame to his injuries on the scene.
The driver of the truck, Joshua L. Shortt, 37, of Richlands, Va., was charged with reckless driving according to Geller's release. Shortt suffered no injuries and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
Shortt was driving a 1995 Ford L9000 while traveling west on Route 626 when he traveled in the middle of the lane in a curve. Mitchell then came around the curve on a 2010 Yamaha XVS65/A while traveling east. Mitchell swerved to miss Shortt's truck but lost control of the bike. Mitchell then slid under the truck, according to the release.
The wreck took place west of Route 630 on Route 626, at 12:32, according to a release from Geller.
The crash is still under investigation by Virginia State Police Senior Trooper M.J. nelson.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
