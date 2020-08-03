TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident in Tazewell County involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck.
At 4:32 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, a Virginia State Police Trooper responded to a crash on Route 16 (Stoney Ridge Rd.) just north of Route 830 in Tazewell County.
A 2014 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling on Route 16 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.
The driver of the Harley, Kevin R. Skinner, 48, of Greenville, N.C., was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police, said. He was wearing a helmet.
Crouch said the driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt.
Crouch said the crash remains under investigation.
