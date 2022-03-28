A Giles County man was killed in a crash Thursday, March 24, at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Route 42.
The Virginia State Police said Milton E. Lenkman, Jr., 86, of Pearisburg, was transported to Lewis Gale Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Two other people in the two-vehicle crash were seriously injured and identified as Mary L. Lenkman, 80, of Pearisburg, and Christopher P. Huffman, 19, of Rich Creek. Both were wearing seatbelts.
According to the VSP report, a 2017 Ford Edge was traveling east on Route 460 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Rt. 42. As it proceeded through the intersection it was struck by a 2009 Nissan Murano that was traveling west on Rt. 460.
Mary Lenkman was the driver of the Ford and Milton Lenkman was the passenger.
Huffman was the driver of the Nissan. He and Mary Lenkman were transported to hospitals for treatment of serious injuries, the VSP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.