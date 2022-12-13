WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that was reported Dec. 9 in Wythe County.
At 2:07 p.m. on Dec. 9, the Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 a half-mile south of C. C. Camp Road.
A 1998 Nissan Frontier was traveling north on Route 21 when it crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a southbound 2010 Chevrolet Impala, according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Nissan, Larry H. Woods, 68, of Independence, Va., died at the scene, Crouch said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Whitney A. Cheeks, 30, of Rural Retreat, Va., was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Jessica L. Mimm, 37, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation, Crouch stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
