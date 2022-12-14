TAZEWELL, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in which a Tazewell, Va. resident died.
The Virginia State Police responded Monday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 61 (Gratton Road) close to a quarter-mile east of Route 646 (Burton Hollow Road). The crash occurred about 7:08 a.m., according to Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator with the Virginia State Police.
A 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Gratton Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, overturned and struck a utility pole, Crouch said.
The driver, Roger L. Hagy, 78, of Tazewell, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Crouch stated.
The crash remains under investigation.
