PEARISBURG, Va. — A Newport, Va. man was killed in a Giles County car crash late Sunday afternoon.
Virginia State Police said Allen L. Meredith, 80, died at the scene on Route 460 near its intersection with Maybrook Road.
Virginia State Troopers responded to the 5:27 p.m. call and determined a 2013 Fiat 500, driven by Meredith, was traveling east on Route 460 in the right lane when it crossed into the left lane, proceeded through the median and collided with a westbound 2019 Dodge Ram 1500.
The driver of the Dodge, Michael A. Huber, 37, of Toledo, Ohio, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
