Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash along Route 460 in Giles County.
The crash occurred May 5 at 8:30 p.m. on Route 460, about 1 mile west of Route 61, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
A 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 650 was traveling west on Route 460. As it came into a curve, the rider lost control of the motorcycle and was thrown from it. The Kawasaki, meanwhile, ran off the right side of the highway and struck an embankment.
The operator, Michael S. Ruganis, 46, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., died at the scene, Geller said. He was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash, Geller stated.
