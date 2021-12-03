breaking news (Virginia State Police5)

GRUNDY, Va. —Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County.

At 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 just west of Route 617, according to Shelby Crouch,

public relations coordinator for the

Virginia State Police.

Crouch said a 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling east on Route 460 when it ran off the right side of the road, traveled through a grassy lot and struck a concrete wall.

The driver, Joshua M. Campbell, 48, of Vansant, was transported to Buchanan General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Crouch.

He was not wearing a seatbelt. Crouch said the crash remains under investigation.

