GRUNDY, Va. – A crash which resulted in one fatality is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
Senior Trooper C.J. Burkes is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Buchanan County, Va., according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
The crash occurred Tuesday about 1:22 p.m. on Route 609, less than a mile south of Route 460.
A 2001 Chevrolet Lumina was traveling on Route 609/Bull Creek Road when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned in a creek, Geller said.
The adult male driver was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, she said. The driver's name was not released Wednesday pending notification of his next of kin.
The crash remains under investigation.
