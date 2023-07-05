Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Buchanan County, Va. which killed one person and seriously injured two more.
A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling west about 3:38 p.m. Tuesday on Route 83, less than a mile west of Route 701, when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 2019 Nissan Frontier, Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said in a statement released Wednesday.
Both vehicles came to rest against the guardrail along the highway's eastbound side.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Justin C. Vandyke, 28, of Oakwood, Va., and the Nissan's driver, Connie J. McClanahan, 45, of Grundy, Va. were both transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. They were not wearing seat belts.
The Nissan's passenger, Warren T.E. Cline, 56, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remained under investigation Wednesday and charges were pending, Geller stated.
