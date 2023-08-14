GRUNDY, Va. — Troopers with the Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Buchanan County crash involving a Tennessee resident.
The crash occurred Aug. 7 at 1:22 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile east of Route 658, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police..
A 2018 Honda SXS700 Pioneer off-road vehicle was traveling east on Route 83 when its operator lost control, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment, Geller stated Monday.
The operator, Buford A. Bevins, 44, of Johnson City, Tenn., was transported to Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries later that same day.
The crash remains under investigation.
