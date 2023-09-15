The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County.
The crash occurred Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:55 p.m. on Route 652, approximately one mile east of Route 643.
A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 652 when it ran off the right side of the road just before a bridge. The motorcycle continued down an embankment, struck another embankment and came to rest in a creek below the bridge.
Its operator was thrown from the motorcycle. The operator, Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, died at the scene, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police. He was wearing a helmet.
Geller said the crash remains under investigation.
