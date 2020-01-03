BLAND, Va. — Virginia State Police are searching for a shooter after a man traveling on I-77 in Bland County Friday morning was wounded by gunshots from another vehicle.
The incident caused schools to be closed Friday in the county.
Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, said a 40-year-old man from Tazewell County is being treated for serious injuries.
At about 5:27 a.m. this morning, the man was driving north on I-77 in a burgundy Toyota Corolla when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside his vehicle near the 63 mile marker in Bland County, she said.
Someone inside the Pontiac van began shooting at the Toyota and struck the driver. The van then continued north on I-77 towards West Virginia.
Geller said the Toyota's driver pulled off onto the shoulder and called 911. He is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or calling 276-228-3131 or be emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
