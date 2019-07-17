TAZEWELL, Va. – The Virginia State Police is investigating the distribution of materials in Tazewell County, Va. by a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
"Recently, a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) distributed literature throughout our wonderful county," according to a statement from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. "This was done as an attempt to recruit new members as well as intimidate or harass citizens of Tazewell County."
"The incidents we know about have been reported to the Virginia State Police for follow-up investigation. This type of behavior is not something our office will tolerate and if any crimes have occurred resulting from these recent incidents, we will prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law," the statement from the Commonwealth Attorney's office said. "Also, if anyone has been assaulted, threatened, intimidated, harassed or had your property vandalized or destroyed based on your race, religious conviction, color or national origin, please report this to our office immediately. We want all the citizens of Tazewell County to live happily and not in fear, be treated equally and with the utmost respect."
