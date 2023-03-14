TAZEWELL — A fatal multi-vehicle crash in Tazewell County is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, the Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 637 (Limestone Road), according to a press release from Shelby Crouch, public relations coordinator for the Virginia State Police.
A 2022 Toyota Corolla was attempting to make a left turn from Limestone Road onto Route 460 when it pulled into the path of a southbound 2002 Toyota Tacoma, the news release said. The Tacoma couldn’t avoid the Corolla and struck it in the driver side. The Corolla continued through the intersection and came to rest in the northbound lanes of Route 460. Debris from the crash then stuck a northbound 2019 Ford F-150.
The driver of the Corolla, Mary La Perla, 42, of Oakwood, Va., died at the scene, according to the news release. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Tacoma, Jeffrey T. Barnett, 45, of Cedar Bluff, Va., was transported for treatment of serious injuries, the news release said. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Ford, Bascom K. Shelton, 53, of Richlands, Va., was uninjured in the crash, the news release said. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
