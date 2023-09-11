The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County.
The crash occurred Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:40 p.m. on Route 643, approximately 1.4 miles north of Route 652.
A 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 643. As the truck came into a curve, it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and partially overturned into a creek.
The driver, Tiffany B. Estep, 35, of Hurley, Va., was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle,. She was transported to Buchanan General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later that same day, according to Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Geller said a 16-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
