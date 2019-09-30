RICHMOND,Va. — Virginia state officials are preparing to mail special tax refunds that the Virginia General Assembly approved this year.
The state Department of the Treasury started mailing about 2.7 million checks on Sept. 16, according Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. Tax officials expected to finish the mailing by Oct. 15.
Eligible taxpayers will receive $110 if they filed their taxes individually and $220 if the state taxes were filed jointly, state tax officials said. A change in federal tax law led to a change in state taxes, leading lawmakers to approve the refunds.
To be eligible for the refund, Virginia residents must have filed a 2018 Virginia individual resident, nonresident, or part year resident income tax return by July 1, 2019; and had a 2018 tax liability in Virginia. In order to get the maximum amount of a relief, a taxpayer must have had a Virginia income tax liability of at least as much as the relief amount.
More information, along with an explanation and example of who is eligible for the refunds, can be found on the Virginia Department of Taxation’s web site.
