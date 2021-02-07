RICHMOND, Va. — All public school students in Virginia may be back in their classrooms by March 15 and also have the opportunity to attend summer school to catch up on academics.
That is the plan laid out by Gov. Ralph Northam on Friday.
“We have to get kids back in the classroom,” he said during his pandemic briefing. “It is a top priority for everyone.”
Schools have been mostly closed to in-person instruction for almost a year, with Virginia as well as West Virginia schools moving to remote learning in mid-March 2020.
Relying on remote learning has created many problems, he said, and he had heard from other pediatricians (Northam is a pediatrician) of the issues they are seeing.
“We know this has taken a toll on our children and our families,” he said, including an increase in behavioral problems, mental health issues and substance abuse.
“We are also seeing a declining academic performance,” he said, adding that it has been hard on students and teachers.
The state Board of Education has issued guidance to school divisions related to what steps they need to take to make the plan happen as safely and effectively as possible.
“It needs to start March 15,” he said of in-person instruction. “By that date I expect every school division to make in-person learning available again.”
Northam said summer school will be an option, not mandatory.
The change also comes at a time when the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has recommended in-person learning, including taking the stand that getting all teachers and staff vaccinated first is not necessarily a hindrance.
Virginia, West Virginia and many other states have prioritized the vaccination of teachers and school personnel and the process is under way.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said recently vaccinating teachers was not a prerequisite for safely reopening schools, but emphasized the importance of having proper protocol in place such as wearing masks, social distancing and more testing.
Northam said it’s also a matter of looking at the data.
“There was a lot of uncertainty,” he said of dealing with the pandemic when it began. “We have seen more data now.”
Schools have shown to be much safer than other congregate settings with the spread in classroom settings very low.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has already been aggressively pushing in-person learning for the same reasons.
All health and education experts say kids are hurting by not being in school, he said recently, and a third are failing.
“The virtual concept is better than nothing,” he said, and works better if parents have time to work directly with their kids. “The virtual concept does not replace in-person instruction you have with teachers. We decided we are going to go back to school.”
Justice also said the spread of the virus among younger students (under 15 years old) is “almost nonexistent.”
All K-8 students in West Virginia returned to school Jan. 19 and most high school students are now in school.
Both governors have also said special needs students should be in school and teachers provide a monitor of students who may be in abusive situations at home.
Anthony Swan, a teacher at Rocky Mount (Va.) Elementary School and Virginia Teacher of the Year, also spoke at Northam’s Friday briefing.
Swan said most students would not do the work with virtual learning.
“Once they returned to school, I had to play catch-up…” he said. “Our students need in-person instruction.”
Otherwise, academics suffer and students’ emotional needs are not being met.
Socialization also suffers, he said, pointing to the enthusiasm students exhibit on being around friends again.
“We will do everything we can to make it as safe at we can,” Northam said, adding that support will be available for summer school as well as guidance on learning and how to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Northam also said the teacher shortage continues in Virginia and around the country and some leeway is being put in place to provide a way for more long-term substitutes.
Most area Virginia school systems have already brought students back into the classrooms.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.