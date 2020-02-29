RICHMOND, Va. — Former Vice President Joe Biden received some good news Friday on his bid to win the Virginia Democratic primary on Tuesday.
First, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., threw his support behind Biden, and offered sharp crviticisms of Pres. Donald Trump.
“America is afflicted by a President who delights in division, cruelty, lies, chaos, and self-congratulation,” Kaine said in his endorsement announcement. “We are better than that, and Americans deserve better in the Oval Office.”
Kaine said Democrats have “many good public servants and admirable people running for President.”
“I will vote in the Virginia presidential primary for Joe Biden,” he said. “Barack Obama wisely chose Joe as his partner in the White House, and for eight years, Vice President Biden worked hand-in-hand with President Obama to rescue the American economy from catastrophe, expand health care to millions of people, revive creative diplomacy to keep Americans safe, tackle global challenges like climate change, and appoint high-quality people across the executive and judicial branches of our government.”
Kaine saw Biden’s role in those accomplishment in Washington first-hand, he added.
“It is sad to have a President who no one holds up as a role model for America’s kids,” he said. “By contrast, Joe Biden has exemplary heart, character, and experience. He reminds me of Harry S. Truman, an outwardly ordinary man whose work ethic, faith in the goodness of everyday Americans, and love of country made him a great President. I am proud to vote for Joe Biden.”
Second, Biden showed a lead in a statewide poll released Friday by the Judy Ford Watson Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
Poll results have Biden capturing 22 percent of the vote in Virginia on Tuesday, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg with 13 percent, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 8 percent, Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 5 percent and Tom Steyer at 1 percent.
Other findings released on the center’s website include:
• Asked if they will support the party’s eventual nominee, 82 percent of Democratic primary voters say yes, and 67 percent say “definitely.” Of the 18 percent who are uncertain or who say they definitely won’t, two-thirds fear the nominee will be “too liberal” and about one-fifth fear the nominee will be “too moderate.”
• Virginia Democratic primary voters are evenly split on whether electability (49 percent) or agreement on issues (48 percent) is more important to their vote.
• The survey of 866 registered voters finds President Trump facing an uphill battle to carry Virginia, a state he lost by 5.4 points to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Just 38% chose Trump over the option of “Someone Else,” which received 59%.
• On issues, 56 percent of registered voters support a “wealth tax” of the kind proposed by Elizabeth Warren, including 56 percent of Independents and 27 percent of Republicans.
• A majority (60 percent) support maintaining the current system of private health care insurance, rather than a “Medicare for All” type option.
Virginia voters go to the polls on Tuesday to choose a Democratic nominee, as do voters in 13 other states on what is called “Super Tuesday.”
In Virginia, any registered voter can cast a ballot because registration does on include party affiliation.
In state issues, the poll also found that support for the push by Governor Ralph Northam and the Democratic majority in the General Assembly to tighten gun control laws in Virginia remains strong among Virginia voters, with 66% support for a universal background check and 62% support for the so-called “red flag” law.
“Finally, 56 percent of Virginia voters say they favor legalizing marijuana for recreational use in the Commonwealth, which includes 37 percent of Republicans, 58 percent of Independents and 72 percent of Democrats,” the poll said.
