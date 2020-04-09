Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain showers early, then partly cloudy and windy for the afternoon. High around 55F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.