RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has seen a surge in both deaths and positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases since Wednesday.
The Virginia Department Health (VDH) reports Thursday the death total is 109, up 34 from Wednesday, and 4,042 positive cases, an increase of almost 400 in one day.
Locally, Tazewell County’s number of positive cases is holding at 4, Buchanan County 1, Russell County 1, Wythe County 6 and Giles County 2.
The 50-59 age group continues to be hit the hardest, with 20 percent of the positive cases, followed by 60-69 at 17 percent, 40-49 at 16 percent and 30-39 at 15 percent.
Fifty percent of the cases have been female and 48 percent male, with some genders unreported.
Gov. Ralph Northam said on Monday the state is expected to see the main surge sometime during May.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
