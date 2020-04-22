ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia for the first time on Tuesday released more details about the location of coronavirus COVID-19 cases, listing the number of hospitalizations and deaths in each county.
That new information showed six deaths attributed to the virus have occurred in the Southwest Virginia region, with one in Wythe County, three in Washington County, one in Scott County and one in Wise County.
Washington County, where the City of Abingdon is located, also has the most positive cases in the region, at 29, and eight hospitalizations. Wise County has 18 positive cases and seven hospitalizations with Wythe County showing 10 positive cases and one hospitalization. Scott County has five positives and one in the hospital.
The numbers for local Virginia counties remain the same: Tazewell has had four positive cases, Buchanan 12, Giles four, Russell two and Bland zero. No deaths have been reported in these counties and Russell County has had one hospitalization.
Buchanan’s 12 cases were considered an “outbreak” and confined to the Mountain Mission School in Grundy where four staff members and eight students have tested positive.
Overall, Virginia’s numbers continue to rise, with 9.630 positive cases reported on Tuesday, 1,581 hospitalizations and 324 deaths.
As a comparison, on April 9 Virginia showed 3,645 positive cases and 75 deaths.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that the commonwealth may see a peak in the daily number of positive cases later this month and then possibly a leveling off.
That leveling is crucial, he said, and then should be followed by a downward trend for any of the restrictions in place to stop the spread of the virus to be lifted.
That downward trend has to last at least 14 days, he said, and Virginia’s is still rising.
“We are not close to that yet,” he said on Friday.
Continuing issues in Virginia include a shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), testing supplies and the lack of more widespread testing.
Northam said that scenario is changing with more sources for PPE and other supplies found and a testing “work group” has been formed to help coordinate a statewide testing plan.
The age group of 50-59 continues to see the most positive tests, with 18.8 percent, followed by the 40-49 age group with 17.3 percent; 30-39 and 60-69 both at 15.4 percent; 20-29 at 12 percent; 80-plus at 9.2 percent; 70-79 at 8.9 percent; 10-19 at 2 percent; and 0-9 1 percent.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.