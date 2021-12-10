Virginia has its first confirmed case of the COVID Omicron variant.
The virus was found in an adult resident of the Northwest Region of Virginia who had no history of international travel, but did have a history of domestic travel during the exposure period, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
“We knew it was only a matter of time before we would record our first Omicron infection in the commonwealth,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “This drives home the challenge the COVID-19 virus presents to the world as the virus changes and mutates over time. Scientists are hard at work studying the newly identified variant to understand how easily it spreads and how sick it makes people. Right now, the highly transmissible Delta variant is causing almost all cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. We have very effective vaccines that can interrupt the chain of transmission and reduce the odds that unpredictable mutations like the Delta and Omicron variants will emerge. Do your part. Get vaccinated if you are eligible. Get your booster shot if you’re eligible. Vaccination is how Virginia, the U.S. and the world will put this pandemic behind us.”
The Omicron variant was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021, and may spread more easily than other variants, including Delta.
At this time, there is no evidence that infection with this variant causes more severe disease, but there is evidence that persons who have previously had COVID-19 might be at greater risk for reinfection with Omicron, the VDH said in the announcement.
To date, the Omicron variant has been identified in 21 other U.S. states or jurisdictions.
West Virginia has not yet seen a confirmed Omicron variant case.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been working with state public health, academic, and commercial laboratories to increase domestic strain surveillance capacity to sequence thousands of specimens every week, the VDH said.
Viruses change all the time, and the VDH said it expects to see new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus emerge as the disease spreads.
The VDH continues to recommend getting vaccinated for COVID-19 if age 5 years or older and getting a booster dose when eligible.
