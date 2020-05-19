RICHMOND, Va. — The state of Virginia on Tuesday reported its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.
A child was hospitalized on May 5 and has since been discharged and is recovering at home, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The case occurred in the Fairfax Health District, which is located in Northern Virginia. To protect privacy, the health department said no other patient information will be disclosed.
MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a new health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of this syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May.
MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs. Most children with MIS-C have fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue, or swollen hands and feet.
“I urge all health care providers in Virginia to immediately report any patient who meets these criteria to the local health department by the most rapid means,” Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. said in a prepared statement. “All Virginians should take steps to avoid exposure to COVID-19 by practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing cloth face coverings if appropriate.”
He said cloth face coverings are not recommended for children under 2 years old.
Parents should watch for persistent fever in their children and contact their pediatrician if a child appears especially ill, the health department said.
The CDC issued a Health Advisory on May 14 about the syndrome, which may include symptoms of persistent fever, hypotension, multisystem organ involvement and elevated markers of inflammation.
