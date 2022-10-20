The state of Virginia has received its initial payment from a federal opioid settlement, according to Attorney General Jason Miyares.
Miyares announced Wednesday that the initial payment of $67.4 million was received from opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. The Republican attorney general said the payment includes approximately $11.3 million for the state, $16.3 million for Virginia’s localities, and $39.8 million for the Opioid Abatement Authority.
Locally, according to data from the attorney general’s office, the initial payment will include $65,305.58 for Tazewell County; $37,776.39 for Buchanan County; and $5,977.73 for Bland County.
“I’m thrilled that the money from these record-breaking settlements is on its way,” Miyares said. “My consumer protection section worked tirelessly to ensure that Virginians received the most funding possible and received it as quickly as possible. This helps the Commonwealth and individual localities fight back against the opioid epidemic and reduce, prevent, and treat addiction.”
Miyares said the opioid settlement also requires Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in the United States, prevents the company from promoting opioids or funding third parties that promote opioids, and prevents them from lobbying on legislation, regulations, or activities related to opioids.
Virginia has previously received payments from a separate settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmericsourceBergen, according to the attorney general’s office.
To date, Miyares said Virginia has received approximately $108.3 million from the distributors and the Johnson & Johnson settlements.
Neighboring West Virginia announced in April it would receive $99 million in the settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com.
