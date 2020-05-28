RICHMOND, Va. — Only “gross, egregious and repeated” violations regarding Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63 requiring people to wear a facial covering in indoor public places, including all businesses, will be enforced.
That was the statement given by Rita Davis, counsel to the governor, Thursday afternoon during Northam’s press briefing. The order takes effect Friday.
Davis also said two avenues of enforcement are available, as they are used enforcing any order regarding a public health emergency.
There is a civil process where an injunction can be obtained, and a warrant can be issued by a local magistrate.
However, she said, law enforcement and business owners should not enforce the order. Rather, those repeated violations should be reported to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
“Business owners can’t enforce (the order),” she said, but they can “educate the non-complying patron” on the importance of wearing a facial covering.
Davis said a business owner also can refuse to serve a non-compliant person and ask them to return to the store with a mask or facial covering on.
Northam reiterated that law enforcement is not involved in enforcing the order and would only be involved if some sort of confrontation ensued.
Business owners can report those repeated violators to the VDH, he said, and an investigation would follow.
However, he did not give the details of how that investigation would be conducted.
When asked if he fears his order will be politicized and possibly create a backlash, Northam said it’s not a political issue, it’s a health issue.
“We need to keep the politics out of this,” he said.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
