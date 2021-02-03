By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is now up to four cases of the highly contagious United Kingdom COVID-19 variant.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday that the fourth case of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Northwest Virginia who recently returned to the Commonwealth after international travel. Another three cases of the U.K. variant have been found in the Northern Virginia area.
The B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, the health department said in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon.
“A preliminary report from experts in the United Kingdom indicates that this variant causes more severe illness than other variants, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding,” the press release said.
The statement added that it is likely that additional cases will continue to be identified in Virginia.
