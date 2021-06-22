RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has become the 16th state to reach Pres. Joe Biden’s goal of at least 70 percent of all adults (18 and above) receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Monday.
“Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19,” he said. “Thanks to the millions of Virginians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, the virus is in retreat, our economy is growing, and we are closer to putting this pandemic behind us. A statewide effort has brought us to this point, with strong partnerships in our communities, health systems, the private sector, and across all levels of government. Even as we celebrate this tremendous achievement, we will continue working together to vaccinate everyone who is eligible so our Commonwealth so can keep moving forward.”
Northam said more than 8.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the state and more than 4.2 million individuals, or 60.3 percent of the population 18 and older, are fully vaccinated.
A significant decline in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continues in the state. New daily cases exceeded a seven-day moving average of 5,900 in early January and dropped under 250 by June 1.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked in early January with a seven-day moving average above 2,600 and had decreased to nearly 500 by June 1. Deaths from COVID-19 reached a seven-day moving average of 83 in mid-January and fell below seven by June 1.
“We are deeply grateful to all those who have been vaccinated and to the vaccinators helping Virginia reach and surpass this milestone,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “There are still Virginians we need to reach and our efforts to make vaccination as accessible and as convenient as possible will continue. Those who have yet to get the vaccine are encouraged to do so to protect themselves and to keep others safe, particularly children under 12, people with weakened immune systems, or individuals who cannot be vaccinated for other reasons.”
“Virginia’s remarkable progress is a testament to the commitment, coordination, and leadership of our local health districts, community-based organizations, faith leaders, National Guard members, and so many others,” Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccination Coordinator, said. “While there is still work to do in addressing vaccine hesitancy, I remain confident that we can keep this momentum going and defeat this virus.”
Because of the positive statistics and vaccinate rate, Virginia ended all COVID-19 mitigation measures on May 28. The state of emergency that Northam declared on March 12, 2020 in response to COVID-19 is set to expire on June 30.
