BLUEFIELD — A Virginia man was convicted of traveling across state lines to engage in sexual activity with, what he believed to be, a minor.
United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Thursday that a jury found Jeffrey William Sexton Jr., 27, of Virginia Beach, guilty. Sexton had been communicating, via the internet, with law enforcement agents working undercover as a 13-year-old-girl, according to a release from Stuart.
Sexton had discussed sexual acts with the purported minor and traveled from Bluefield, Va., to Bluefield, W. Va., on June 1, 2019, at 1 a.m. with the intent to engage in sexual acts. Sexton also asked the minor to sneak out of her house to meet him, Stuart said.
“As a dad, I cannot adequately describe how much matters like this trouble me. Cases like this are disturbing and difficult to work. Sexton thought he was traveling to engage in sex with a 13-year-old and to the nightmare of every parent, even encouraged her to sneak out of her house,” Stuart said in the release.
The release states that Sexton had been charged previously with “travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor.” During this, Sexton believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl on May 28, 2019, via social media and dating apps, which was a law enforcement officer undercover.
Sexton was also speaking with two other law enforcement officers undercover as a minor on May 31 on the same messaging app. During this Sexton discussed sexually illicit topics with the purported underage girls.
Sexton has the possibility of being sentenced to 30 years in prison on May 19, 2020.
“We are blessed that Sexton was communicating with an undercover officer and not a real 13-year-old. We are doing everything within our power to keep West Virginia’s children safe from predators like Sexton. I want to thank the FBI Task Force and my prosecution team for bringing this case to a successful conclusion,” Stuart said in the release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s West Virginia Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the operation which was aided by officers from Raleigh and Mercer County Sheriff’s Departments, the release says.
The prosecution was held by United States Attorneys Kathleen Robeson and Jennifer Rada Herrald with United States Senior Judge David A. Faber presiding over the trial.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
