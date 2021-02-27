Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A few showers this morning with overcast skies during the afternoon hours. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.