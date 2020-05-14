By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has revised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the seven county Southwest Virginia.
Although no explanation has been given as to why the data is changing, the number of confirmed cases in Giles County has decreased from eight to five. So far health officials have not returned a message left by the Daily Telegraph seeking an explanation for the change.
The health department also is now saying Tazewell County only has six confirmed COVID-19 cases as opposed to the seven that were reported earlier.
However, the number of deaths being reported by the health department in the coalfield region, along with regional counties such as Wythe and Montgomery, has now increased from six to nine.
The most recent data from the health department released Thursday morning is reporting two virus-related deaths in Wise County, two virus-related deaths in Scott County, three virus-related deaths in Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area, one death in Wythe County, which is home to the Wytheville area, and one death in Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech and the city of Blacksburg, Va.
As of Thursday morning, there were 27,813 confirmed virus cases in Virginia with 3,592 hospitalizations and 955 deaths.
The
The Virginia Department of Health's Cumberland Plateau Health District did announce Thursday that is scheduling additional community testing sites for COVID-19 at locations across Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties during the month of May. Those who are uninsured or underinsured, as well as those with symptoms of illness are encouraged to call for an appointment.
Those dates and sites include:
• Tuesday, May 19 - Oxford Square and Hunter’s Ridge Apartments, Richlands, 9 to 11 a.m.
• Tuesday, May 19 - Fairfax Court Apartments, Richlands, noon to 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, May 27 - Tazewell Middle School, Tazewell, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Thursday, May 28 - Indian Princess Apartments, Pocahontas, 9 to 11 a.m.
• Thursday, May 28 - Graham Manor Apartments, Bluefield, 1 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, May 21 - Riverview Elementary School, Grundy, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
• Friday, May 29 - Hurley High/Elementary Track, Hurley, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
To schedule an appointment for any of these sites, call the Tazewell County Health Department - 276-988-5585 or the he Buchanan County Health Department - 276-935-4591.
West Virginia virus numbers were largely unchanged Thursday morning with Mercer County reporting 12 cases — nine of whom involve individuals that have already recovered from the virus and are now out quarantine, along with six cases in McDowell County — of which all six have already recovered from the virus and are now out quarantine — and six cases in Monroe County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource reports as of 10 a.m. Thursday there have been 68,713 laboratory results received for COVID-19 with 1,427 positive cases, 67,286 negative results and 60 deaths.
The latest death involves an 81-year old female from Jackson County. “We send our condolences to the family for their profound loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.