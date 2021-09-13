RICHMOND, Va. — Early voting in Virginia starts Sept. 17, with three statewide races on the line including governor.
Brian Earls, Tazewell County Registrar, said some local races are on the ballot as well for the Nov. 2 General Election.
“We’re getting ready,” he said of early voting, which will run through Oct. 29 Monday through Friday with two Saturday voting days, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s term expires at the end of this year and the Virginia Constitution does not allow a governor to hold office for consecutive terms.
However, they can run again later, which is what former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, is doing.
McAuliffe will oppose Glenn Youngkin, a Republican.
Earls said Princess L. Blanding, Liberation Party, is also on the ballot for the position.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Republican Winsome Sears faces Democrat Hala S. Ayala.
Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, will be challenged by Republican Jason S. Miyares.
The 38th District House of Delegates seat is also on the ballot, with incumbent Del. James W. (Will) Morefield running unopposed.
Earls said two county board of supervisors seats will be on the ballot, with only one contested.
In the Southern District seat, incumbent Mike Hymes, who is running as an Independent, is being challenged by Democrat Bill Bunch and Republican Aaron Gillespie.
Western District Supervisor Tom Lester is now state Sen. Travis Hackworth’s chief of staff and is not running for reelection.
Republican Andy Hrovatic is running unopposed for that seat.
Two school board seats are on the ballot as well, Earls said, with two incumbents running unopposed: Southern District board member Irene Mullins and Western District board member Chris Moir.
Two special elections are also on the ballot.
In Bluefield, Va., Cathy Payne, who had been appointed to fill the remaining term of retired town council member Jimmy Jones, is running unopposed for that seat.
In Richlands, a seat on town council vacated by Rod Curry when he took over as mayor after former Mayor Paul Crawford resigned is open.
Jeffrey Hurst was appointed to fill that seat and will face two challengers in the election: Gary Wayne Jackson and Laura Mollo.
Earls said the registrar’s office in North Tazewell is the only place for early voting and the hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A drop box is also available.
Absentee ballots can also be used and anyone can obtain one with no reason required.
The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 11.
