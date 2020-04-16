RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday extended his Executive Order 53 impacting social gatherings and non-essential business closures through at least May 8.
The order was set to expire on April 23.
“We are still seeing new cases and too many deaths,” he said in a press conference, adding that it is too early to consider lifting any orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
When the May 8 date nears, Northam said it will reconsidered. “We will see after that,” he said.
Order 53 was issued on March 24 and prohibited all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people. It also closed all non-essential businesses, including indoor dining and entertainment venues.
Northam said there is no way to know at this point when everything can start returning to a “new normal,” but he did say he has no plans right now to extend the “stay-at-home” order beyond June 10, and may possibly end it earlier than that depending on when the state’s “curve” of new positive cases starts to flatten.
Northam said the non-essential businesses at the top of his list to reopen first are barber shops and hair salons.
Requesting that those businesses be open soon, he said, is what he “hears most frequently.”
“People’s hair continues to grow,” he said, and they want to know when they can get a haircut.
“These are businesses where the people need to be working,” he said.
Northam said when a safe way to open the barber shops and hair salons is determined, they will be opened, and that may require patrons and owners to wear masks, social distancing and no more than 10 people in an establishment.
Northam said masks and social distancing will most likely be a part of the new normal even after orders are lifted and may last for several months.
The state also stays in touch with the governors of Maryland and North Carolina as well as the major of Washington, D.C. about a coordinated effort related to when businesses start reopening, he added.
“The border areas are impacted by getting back to a new normal,” he said. “We are working with our neighboring states for consistency.”
But in order to consider when to start the process, numbers have to start falling into place regarding reaching the peak of new virus cases and the subsequent decline in the curve.
The numbers released Wednesday by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) presented a stark reality.
Dr. Norm Oliver, the state’s Health Commissioner, addressed that issue at the press conference.
He said the state had 6,500 positive coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon and 195 deaths, a jump of 41 in a 24-hour period.
Oliver said that is the most deaths reported in one day, however, it is misleading because of the lag in data reporting.
“We vet that data … to make sure it’s accurate,” he said, and it is often a cumulative death total over a number of days that happens to be reported at once.
The rise and fall of deaths reported in one day will occur, he said, because there may be lapses of a few days in data entry.
Oliver also gave statistics regarding the higher number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths among African-Americans, an issue that has surfaced during the pandemic across the nation.
Of the almost 4,000 positive case reports that included the race of the person infected, 30 percent of the cases, or 1,158, were African-American. Of the 195 deaths, 59, or 35 percent, were African-American.
According to the U.S. Census, about 20 percent of the general population of Virginia is African-American.
During the press conference, Northam also said the state is receiving $70 million from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act to help provide child care for parents who are essential personnel and must work during the pandemic.
Northam also ordered flags to fly at half-staff today in memory of the 32 people killed at Virginia Tech on April 16, 2007.
