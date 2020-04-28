RICHMOND, Va. — Meat processing plants in Virginia are now the focus of an effort to keep them open by mitigating an increasing number of positive coronavirus COVID-19 cases among employees.
“Our teams across Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are working on this,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday afternoon. “Ten poultry processing facilities in the Shenandoah Valley and the Easter Shore show a rising number of positive cases in workers.”
Northam said the poultry plants are “a vital part of our food supply chain providing food to millions” in the East.
“The companies are taking additional safety measures to keep the plants operating,” he said. “I am concerned about the continuing rise in cases.”
Some of these plants are in rural areas, he said, and local healthcare systems could be overwhelmed.
“There are 3,000 workers in two plants on the Eastern Shore and many workers do not speak English,” he said, adding that quarantines and isolations are problematic because they live in close quarters.
Northam said the governors of each state have written a letter to the federal government asking help in protecting the poultry industry with a “fully coordinated approach.”
The plan is to have a team of epidemiologists, contact tracers, the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and local health department representatives on the ground.
“We expect a CDC team to do an overall assessment of the situation and with wide-scale testing to determine the scope of the problem, then we can mitigate,” Northam said, adding the CDC has also released a new set of guidelines to meat processing facilities.
Workers will be screened, provide care if they need it and any necessary further measures to protect workers will be put in place, he added.
No specific numbers of positive tests among workers in the industry have been released.
But several plants around the nation have closed temporarily because of the problem.
With the May 19 municipal elections coming up on May 19, Northam also urged voters to use absentee ballots “if possible.”
“The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is May 12,” he said. “They must be returned no later than May 19.”
“We will do everything possible to protect the health of poll workers and voters,” he said, and additional safety measures will be in place.”
A supply of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) will be provided for poll workers.
More and more of those needed supplies are now coming, he added.
“Today (Monday) we are receiving 800,000 gloves and 300,000 surgical masks,” he said, “plus 14,000 swabs for the state lab.”
The Department of Corrections has also made 470,000 masks for law enforcement and state employees.
Northam also said testing capacity keeps increasing, seeing a 41 percent increase just since last week.
“We were testing 2,000 a day … and now we are testing 4,000 day,” he said, with particular emphasis on public housing, prisons and long-term care facilities, working with local health departments to target those vulnerable populations.
The goal, he said, is to be able to test at least 10,000 a day.
Northam did not detail any plan to start easing restrictions, but did say some areas of the state, like rural areas, may see an easing in restrictions and businesses reopening sooner than other more populous areas.
A Business Task Force was scheduled to meet Monday afternoon to discuss that and other issues.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
