BLUEFIELD, Va. — Candidates for Tazewell County and state offices had a chance to present their cases Tuesday night at Bluefield College.
A “Meet the Candidates” forum, sponsored by the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, was held in Harman Chapel with BC President Dr. David Olive and Dr. Marshall Flowers, BC vice president of academic affairs, serving as moderators.
Candidates included :
• George W. McCall III, who is running as an Independent opposing incumbent State Sen. Ben Chafin (R-38th District).
Chafin did not attend.
• Incumbent Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Dennis and challenger Chris Plaster.
• Incumbent Sheriff Brian Hieatt and challenger Kevin Bales.
• Commissioner of Revenue David Anderson, who is running unopposed.
* Treasurer David Larimer, also unopposed.
• Board of Supervisors Eastern District Incumbent Charles Stacy. His opponent, Charles Presley, did not attend.
• Northern District Supervisor Maggie Asbury, who is unopposed.
Northwest District Supervisor Travis Hackworth is also unopposed and did not attend.
Incumbent Del. Delegate Will Morefield (R-3rd District), who is running unopposed, could not attend because of a previous commitment.
Candidates introduced themselves and answered questions.
McCall, who is a retired banker from Cedar Bluff, said he was not running for the seat because he is looking for another career, but because he has been disappointed in elected leaders who have not followed up on campaign promises.
He mentioned specifically the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), Medicaid expansion in Virginia and the “expanding role of government.
McCall said his opponent has actually created more bureaucracy since being in office, not less.
“There have been more authorities (agencies created) and less accountability,” he said. All government agencies should be held accountable with money and how it is spent.
McCall said one of his priorities is to bring broadband and cell service infrastructure to the county, pointing to the recent allocation of $24 million from the federal government announced by Rep. Morgan Griffith as well as Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to bring broadband service to 7,000 residents in the region.
“It’s good news,” he said of the grant. “But it’s so late to get here. That should have been done 15 years ago” as well as a lot more.
Southwest Virginia has been neglected in that area for so long “it’s sad,” he said, and he pointed to elected leaders who have not done the job.
Without this infrastructure, it’s difficult to bring jobs to the area, he added. “If we don’t have high speed internet or cell service we are out of the game.”
Hieatt, who was first elected in 2011, said he has worn a badge for 30 years in the county and pointed out several accomplishments under his watch.
Those include breaking and entering crimes down 50 percent, drug arrests up 200 percent, more officers in schools, a successful DARE program, a “model” 911 center and more deputies working than ever.
“I have a great department,” he said, referring to the men and women who work in the department. “We are a team and it starts at the top and goes all around.”
Hieatt said the key is leadership.
Bales is a retired law enforcement officer, serving in several capacities, including an investigator for Richlands and captain and chief of detectives with the Sheriff’s Department.
He also said leadership is crucial.
“We should set an example for all law enforcement officers in the county,” he said.
Both Hieatt and Bales said drugs remain a major problem and recovery is an important element, not just the arrest.
Bales also said meth is a growing problem that should be addressed.
Stacy, a Bluefield, Va. attorney, said he was elected to the position after he was asked to get involved in a fight to keep wind turbines off East River Mountain.
“I ran and won,” he said, and then understood more fully the responsibilities and the “importance of that position.”
Stacy said he learned more by going through the certified supervisors training program.
“I believe I am prepared to continue to serve,” he said.
A priority is to bring businesses and people to the county, but he said the question that needs to be addressed is why people are not already coming.
Stacy said one reason is that Southwest Virginia has been neglected by Richmond.
“Get your state elected officials involved in Richmond to bring businesses here,” he said, referencing the Bluestone Business Park on Rt. 460 just west of Bluefield, which was finished in 2011 and still has no tenants.
Stacy said the county is not going to offer $3 million in incentives to lure a company that may create 25 jobs.
Supervisors are doing all they can with the park and need help from Richmond, adding the board is also helping existing businesses grow.
“We also focus on working for people in Tazewell County,” he said, pointing out several businesses that have expanded and added jobs.
Asbury, who was elected in 2015, said helping existing businesses will continue to be a priority, and as a Gov. Ralph Northam-appointed representative on the the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) she has played a role in that.
Thirteen grants of $10,000 have been awarded through VCEDA to help small businesses in the county grow.
Asbury is also a proponent of career and technical education, saying economic development is enhanced when students are trained in skill areas that are in demand.
Asbury was also elected by her fellow supervisors as the board’s first female chair.
She said that would not have happened without the other supervisors, all male, who supported her.
Asbury also noted she was the only woman at the forum.
“We need more women at the table where decisions are being made,” she said of political offices.
Dennis said he served as commonwealth’s attorney from 1992 to 2000 before going into private practicing and then again elected to the position in 2015, giving him 32 years of legal experience in all.
Answering question about the drug problem and incarceration, he said sending offenders to jail is sometimes necessary but not the ultimate solution.
Dennis said most of the crime in the county is related to substance abuse, and recovery is important to stop the cycle of returning to drug abuse after incarceration or arrest.
“They need to be in recovery,” he said, adding that his office works closely with law enforcement and other agencies to tackle the problem.
When asked about decriminalizing marijuana, Dennis said it can be used for medical purposes but the jury is still out about the impact of legalization.
“I have a hard time with decriminalization,” he said, adding that the states that have legalized it are now studying the impact and realizing it may be more difficult than thought.
“It’s not an easy answer,” he said, adding that he needs time to study the issue and needs to know that any decision would be in the best interest of the citizens of the county.
Plaster said he has been in private practice for 18 years in the county.
“This county matters to me,” he said. “It’s a place worth fighting for.”
Plaster said he would take an aggressive stand on prosecutions and try to find innovative solutions to prosecute crime and prevent crime as well.
He also said the relationship between the prosecutor’s office and law enforcement is vital.
“We have to work together as one team,” he said.
Plaster agreed that recovery from substance abuse is important and “we cannot incarcerate our way out of this problem.”
On the question of marijuana legalization, Plaster said he cannot support it.
“Marijuana is never a stand-alone drug,” he said, calling it a “gateway” to the use of other drugs.
“It leads to more serious drug addiction,” he said.
Anderson, who is serving his second term, said as commissioner of revenue he “never takes citizens for granted, never takes government for granted.”
A former member of Bluefield, Va. town council, he said his office is about the “three Ps - people, process and planning.”
“We have great people in my office,” he said. “We work hand-in-hand with the supervisors.”
Larimer, who is also serving in his second term, was a legislative assistant in the state Senate as well as a member of Tazewell Town Council.
Tax collections rates have gone up since he took office, he said, as the county has used technology to make it easier for residents to pay.
“I enjoy public service,” he said.”I enjoy working with the public.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
