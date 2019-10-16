Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 56F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by cloudy and windy conditions after midnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.