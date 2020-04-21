WYTHEVILLE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed Tuesday for the first time that six deaths have occurred in the Southwest Virginia region as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to new data released online Tuesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, one death in Wythe County is being attributed to a COVID-19 infection. There are currently 10 COVID-19 cases in Wythe County. The health department data also indicates one hospitalization in Wythe County as a result of the virus.
Three deaths and eight hospitalizations are now being reported in Washington County, a part of the Southwest Virginia region that is home to the Abingdon area. Eight hospitalizations and a total of 29 cases are being reported in Washington County.
A fifth death is being reported in Wise County, also a part of the coalfield region of Southwest Virginia, where 18 cases and seven hospitalizations are being reported.
A sixth death is being reported in Scott County, also a part of Southwest Virginia, where there are a total of five cases.
The health department data indicates there have been no hospitalizations or deaths in Tazewell County, which is still holding at four coronavirus cases, and no hospitalizations or deaths in Buchanan County, which is considered an outbreak site with 12 cases.
Bland and Dickenson counties still have no cases, and Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, is reporting 48 cases with six hospitalizations but no deaths.
Giles County is still holding at four cases with no hospitalizations or deaths. Russell County is reporting two cases and one hospitalization.
Dr. Norm Oliver, the state’s health officer, announced Monday — during a virtual press briefing with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, that the Virginia Department of Health would start releasing new information, including hospitalizations and deaths, today.
Neither Oliver or Northam indicated why this information — particularly the number of deaths per county level — had not been made public before now.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.