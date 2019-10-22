TAZEWELL, Va. — For voters who go the polls in Virginia on Nov. 5, don’t expect the political party affiliation of county candidates to be on the ballot.
Although state Code has prevented that for many years, it still can confuse voters, said Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls.
Republicans have made efforts to change it in recent years to add the affiliation, he said, but it “never gets any traction.”
Candidates for offices like sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney can be nominated by a party and run as a party candidate, but there will be no party designation on the ballot, a move that was made to try to keep politics out of local elections.
Candidates for state and national offices, though, do include party affiliation on the ballot with a “D” for Democrat, “R” for Republican and “I” for independent.
“It’s a little odd,” Earls said of the lack of party affiliation for local candidates on the ballot. “Most people know how they lean anyway.”
It can also create an issue with the order names are listed on the ballot.
Earls said random drawings are held before each election to decide whether the Republican or Democratic candidates will be listed first on the ballot.
This year Republicans will be listed first as determined by a random draw.
Only two state offices are on the ballot for Tazewell County voters – 38th Senate District and 3rd House District. State Sen. Ben Chafin, a Republican, is listed first above his opponent, George McCall, who is running as an Independent.
However, McCall’s name would be last anyway since he is not affiliated with a party recognized by the state. But if a Democrat was running for that seat, Chafin’s name would still be first, Earls said.
Incumbent Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, a Republican, is running unopposed for the 3rd District seat, but he would still be first on the list regardless.
But Earls said that may leave some to wonder about the order of the local contested races this year – sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and board of supervisors.
Challengers for those seats are all Republicans, Earls said, so even if the formal designation is not on the ballot, their names are first because they are running as Republicans.
Their incumbent opponents are all Democrats so their names are listed second.
School board as well as town and city council seats are all non-partisan, he said, and the order of names on the ballot is determined by the dates when all the paperwork was completed for filing to run.
“It used to be alphabetical,” he said. “But now it’s a time element of who files first.”
Mercer County Registrar Verlin Moye said it’s different in West Virginia.
County ballots do include the political party affiliation of the local candidates, he said, except in school board races, where the candidates are also required to run as non-partisan.
