Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined a coalition of other Attorneys General to urge the Biden administration to protect the rights of female athletes and uphold Title IX.
Miyares said that in April the Department of Education proposed an “overreaching, unlawful rule that strips states of their power and duty to protect the equality, privacy and safety of women and girls by allowing biological males to compete in female sports.”
“Biological men and women have genetic differences — that’s just a scientific fact,” he said. “Many of those biological differences often lead to men being taller, stronger, and faster — therefore putting them at an athletic advantage. That’s exactly why we have women’s sports, and why Title IX exists — to create an environment where our female athletes can thrive, be competitive, and be celebrated.”
Miyares said the rule would threaten the future of women’s sports.
“The federal government is once again overstepping Congress and the individual states by forcing every public school to allow biological boys to play on the girls’ teams, threatening the future of women’s sports and disregarding the privacy and safety of teenage girls,” he said.
In multiple comment letters to the U.S. Department of Education, Attorneys General from nearly two dozen states voiced their opposition to the proposed rule, stating that the rule disregards five decades of evidence showing the benefits of applying the long-established definition of biological sex in sports.
The Attorneys General argue that it ignores basic considerations of privacy and fairness, fails to meet the Department’s duty to analyze costs and benefits, and injects uncertainty into student athletics and threatens the progress Title IX has ushered in for women and girls over the past 50 years.
West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey has also fought to uphold Title IX, defending the state’s legislation to ban biological males to compete in women’s sports and blasting the Biden administration’s proposal that no school, college or university that receives federal funding would be allowed to impose a “one-size-fits-all” policy that categorically bans trans students from playing on sports teams consistent with their gender identity. Such policies would be considered a violation of Title IX.
“This proposed rule ignores science and common sense,” Morrisey said. “This is taking away so many opportunities for female sports. In ignoring all of these, the administration is turning its back on decades of progress for women in sports. This proposed rule goes against biological females continuing to get a fair shake.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.