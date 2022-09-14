With the Nov. 8 general election now less than two months away, the state of Virginia is taking steps to ensure election integrity.
Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares has announced the creation of a new “Election Integrity Unit” at the office of the attorney general.
In a press release, Miyares said the new unit will provide legal advice to the Virginia Department of Elections, investigate and prosecute violations of Virginia election law, work with the election community throughout the year to ensure uniformity and legality in application of election laws, and work with law enforcement to ensure legality and purity in elections.
In 2021, a Republican red wave swept across the state, resulting in the election of Miyares, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and a Republican-controlled House of Delegates. Democrats still maintain a narrow majority in the Virginia Senate.
While there was a higher voter turnout than normal, including in rural Southwest Virginia, no significant election problems were reported during that 2021 race.
Miyares said the purpose of the Election Integrity Unit is to ensure that Virginia election law continues to be applied in a uniform manner while also increasing confidence in state elections.
“I pledged during the 2021 campaign to work to increase transparency and strengthen confidence in our state elections,” Miyares said in the press release. “It should be easy to vote, and hard to cheat. The Election Integrity Unit will work to help to restore confidence in our democratic process in the Commonwealth.”
Virginia has a system of elections that divides authority among 133 local electoral boards and general registrars and the bi-partisan State Board of Elections, according to the attorney general’s office. The Election Integrity Unit will work with the State Board, the Department of Elections and local election officials in the upcoming Nov. 8 election and beyond. The unit is made up of more than 20 attorneys, investigators and paralegals.
Under Virginia law, the attorney general has broad original jurisdiction in the area of elections. Specifically, the law states that the attorney general ”shall have full authority to do whatever is necessary or appropriate to enforce the election laws or prosecute violations thereof.”
