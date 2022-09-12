By Eric Poole
CNHI News Service
In 1969, when Al Marzano arrived in Vietnam, an officer pointed to a hill a couple of miles away.
The hill, little more than a speck on somebody’s map somewhere, had North Vietnamese soldiers — the enemy — on the hill, covered by vegetation and, often, tunnels.
“He said, ‘We’ll give you ammunition when you get there,” said Marzano, of Greenville.
The newly minted Marine thought that sounded odd, but headed with his comrades up to the hill. They soon started taking fire, but without ammunition, he couldn’t shoot back.
“We’re getting sniped at on the way up to the hill and I’m going ‘bang, bang!’” Marzano said, laughing.
Marzano knows better than most — even better than most veterans — that war can be equal parts absurdity, terror and heartbreak.
On a recent morning, he watched as volunteers assembled the Moving Wall, the half-size replica of the National Vietnam War Memorial. He had already confronted myriad emotions, and it wasn’t even noon.
The Moving Wall, like its bigger brother in Washington D.C., contains the names of more than 58,000 servicemen and women killed between 1959 and 1975 during the Vietnam War.
“I have a lot of friends on that wall,” he said.
For Marzano, the heartbreak of war didn’t end when he came home from Vietnam, or even when the war did. His son Marine Sgt. Michael Marzano, was killed May 7, 2005, by an improvised explosive device near Hadithah, Iraq.
While the Moving Wall’s primary purpose is to recognize and honor Vietnam’s fallen, local organizers included those lost during the Global War on Terror in a special ceremony at the Avenue of 444 Flags. Marzano spoke at the event on the importance of remembering servicemen and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
For Vietnam veterans, going to The Wall, be it the national memorial or the Moving Wall, can be an emotional experience, which can be healthy.
“I think you maybe hold so much inside of you and you come to something like this and it all comes out of you,” Marzano said.
The Moving Wall, manufactured in 1984, isn’t the only National Vietnam War Memorial that tours the United States, although it is the oldest. The National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, unveiled a three-quarters-size replica on Memorial Day, 1995.
The memorial fund’s wall calls itself, “The Wall That Heals,” a promise that applies just as easily to the national memorial and the Moving Wall.
Because these are walls that heal by bringing Vietnam veterans together with the only people who can truly understand their experiences.
One another.
The youngest Vietnam War veterans are approaching 70 years old. The national memorial and the traveling replicas are ensuring that they will not be forgotten.
Preserving the memory of those who serve, and continue to serve, is the National Vietnam War Memorial’s primary purpose.
Unlike most previous monuments in the nation’s capital, The Wall doesn’t honor generals or presidents. It recognizes the uncommon soldiers — the young men who pay the butcher’s bill when old men decide to fight a war.
The Moving Wall delivers that message to visitors across the nation. It remains accessible, even at night, with lights aligned along its walkway.
Marzano said that provides many Vietnam Veterans with an opportunity to connect with their fallen comrades when the Moving Wall is less crowded.
From their beginnings, the Vietnam memorial walls have occupied a unique place in the national psyche. In an enduring tradition, visitors to the National Vietnam War Memorial leave mementoes near the names of their fallen comrades.
Since the national memorial opened in 1982, visitors have left more than 400,000 items, many of which had significance only to the givers.
That’s another thing the National Vietnam War Memorial has in common with the Moving Wall — at least on its stop in Hermitage.
Thursday night, near the Moving Wall’s apex, someone had left behind a toy paratrooper and a box of candy.
