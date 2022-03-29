PRINCETON — Service performed and sacrifices made for one’s country were recognized Sunday when Vietnam veterans representing all branches of the military were honored during Vietnam Veterans Day in Mercer County.
Marie Blackwell, a local veterans advocate and ambassador for the City of Bluefield, welcomed the veterans attending the event.
“We are here today at the Vietnam Veterans of America/628 Center to welcome home, honor and recognize our Vietnam veterans, both living, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Blackwell said.
She encouraged attendees and others to visit the Vietnam Memorial located at the West Virginia Tourist Information Center along Route 460. The memorial lists veterans from Mercer, Summers, Bland, Tazewell, Giles, Wythe, Raleigh and Monroe Counties who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
“There are 131 names on the memorial with 33 from Mercer County,” Blackwell said. “A must see is the (Those Who Served) War Museum and Memorial Room in the Memorial Building across from the Mercer County Courthouse, the Always Free Walk of Honor located outside the Memorial Building, and our newest memorial, the Gold Star Memorial Monument located adjacent to the Memorial Building in Princeton.”
The event’s guest speakers, Col. (ret) H. Cecil Marson, U.S. Army, who is now Bluefield’s city manager, and his wife Amy Marson, also a U.S. Army veteran, thanked area veterans for their service.
“It is truly humbling to be invited and asked to speak with such an amazing group of America’s finest,” Amy Marson said. “Thank you for attending this afternoon and allowing us to acknowledge your service to this great country.”
“Thank you for putting on the uniform,” she added. “Thank you for being willing to take a bullet. Thank you for loving this nation enough to sacrifice all to protect its values and freedoms.”
Cecil Marson, a West Virginia native, said his father was a Vietnam veteran who was “very quiet” about his experiences when he returned home. His grandfather was a prisoner of war during World War II, but died in a helicopter crash before he was born.
It wasn’t until Marson joined the Army Special Forces and started deploying that his father started talking about Vietnam. He went through” five or six company commanders who didn’t make it and he was one of three guys who actually made it back,” Marson said.
“So what I say to all you gentlemen and ladies here who served in Vietnam, I immensely appreciate you and respect the service that you gave this country,” Marson stated.
Local legislators and other elected officials were offered an opportunity to speak.
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., could not attend the ceremony Sunday, but he sent a letter thanking the veterans for their service.
“As we come together today, let us not forget the sacrifices made by the men and women who have come before us, the remarkable individuals who served our nation so bravely,” Manchin said. “Our nation’s veterans have provided an irreplaceable service and forever deserve the recognition they receive. Today, as well as every day, is a time to thank them for their unrelenting commitment to our country.”
State Senator Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said that he came to show his respect for local veterans. He recalled when the Legislature eliminated state income taxes for veterans.
“That’s just a reflection about how the Legislature feels about veterans,” Swope said.
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, also said that like Swope, he wasn’t expecting to speak, but he could remember seeing news about Vietnam on television when he was a grade school student.
“I’m not going to talk about legislative stuff. I’m going to talk about what Vietnam veterans mean to me,” he said. “My first platoon sergeant, when I was a cadet, was in the Tet Offensive, military police, and I learned a lot from him. My first platoon sergeant, brand new lieutenant when I was stationed over in Korea, he was Marine recon. So I had two Vietnam veterans who helped train me.”
Veterans representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, National Guard and Coast Guard were recognized and applauded.
The Montcalm High School JROTC conducted the presentation of the color’s for Sunday’s event.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
