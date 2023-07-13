PRINCETON — The We Need To Talk video series being done by the RiffRaff Arts Collective has announced the next chapter in the group's efforts to improve communication between people.
RRAC Co-Founder/Director Lori McKinney said the second video features music "Compassion and Contrast," with original music composed and directed by Stages Music School teacher James Hart.
The video will be presented at Monday's Princeton City Council meeting and at Stages Music School at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The latter date, in addition to the video presentation, will feature a community conversation.
McKinney said, "We are doing these videos to stoke community dialogue, build relationships, and create a culture of listening."
Those who would like to host or be involved in a community conversation can reach out to RRAC. Information about the community conversation dates, times and locations will be located at theriffraff.net, along with the videos as they are released.
The video series is being funded by an Our Town grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We are incredibly grateful for the support of NEA; this is a true milestone for us after nearly 20 years of work," McKinney said. "It is wonderful to be embraced and fueled to bring our creativity to this next level we’ve been envisioning. We designed this project to empower and uplift voices in our community that need to be heard, sharing stories through the powerful medium of music video. We believe in the power of music to heal, and we know that these works of art and community conversation experiences are going to connect people, and inspire empathy and compassion. The timing is right, and we’re ready for this.”
